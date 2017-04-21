Sevierville Police to host children’s summer camp

SEVIERVILLE (WATE) – Summer is almost here and many places are offering camps for children, including the Sevierville Police Department.

Children can learn from police officers for a week in an organized and safe environment.

Police officers and law enforcement instructors will lead field trips to the Gatlinburg Sportsman’s Club; and teach self-defense, police radio procedures, safety with firearms and more. Children will also learn how officers complete fingerprinting, search buildings and stop vehicles through practice exercises.

The camp is from June 19 to June 23 and registration costs $75. Campers must turn in registration packets to the police department with a $25 non-refundable deposit check. Only 24 campers can attend. The deadline to register is June 14.

For more information, contact Officer Laura Reagan at lreagan@seviervilletn.org or call 865-868-1832.