Museum of Appalachia hosts ‘Sheep Shearing Day’

CLINTON (WATE) – Sheep Shearing Day made for an action-packed day at the Museum of Appalachia Friday.

Shearers took off the winter wool growth from a number of sheep, giving them a chance to “air out” and enjoy the warmer spring weather.

It was also a day for education, showing kids how wool turns into the clothes they wear.

“It’s something as simple as just shearing sheep, but you know when you think about it, why do you do it? What’s the purpose of it? And then how important is that in today’s garments? How many of us wear wool clothing and kids don’t think about where the wool actually comes from. And what the process is from the time its sheared from the sheep until the time it becomes a garment,” said museum president Elaine Meyer.

The museum will host the event again next Friday.