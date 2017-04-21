Lonsdale Elementary staff ‘turn up’ for TCAP testing

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Staff at one East Tennessee school are lifting spirits during testing.

Lonsdale Elementary staff created a music video to cheer up students during Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program testing week.

Staff showed their students how to “turn up” by showing cool moves, including the Kid ‘n Play.

Principal Wendy Hansard spits out a rap throughout the video, “We are getting turnt’ for this test, turn up, turn up.”

TCAP measure students’ writing, critical thinking and problem solving skills, according to the Tennessee Department of Education.