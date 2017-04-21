Kyle Serrano leaves Tennessee baseball program

By Published:
Kyle Serrano (source: UTSports.com)

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Junior pitcher Kyle Serrano has left the Tennessee baseball program due to “personal medical reasons,” according to a tweet from Vol baseball’s official account.

Serrano is the son of the team’s head coach, Dave Serrano and played for the Farragut Admirals in high school.

He is the highest ranked Major League Baseball prospect on the roster before the season began.

This year, he returned to the diamond after undergoing Tommy John surgery last season.

The Vols were not specific with the reasoning behind his decision to leave, but they did ask for privacy.

