Kyle Serrano leaves Tennessee baseball program

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Junior pitcher Kyle Serrano has left the Tennessee baseball program due to “personal medical reasons,” according to a tweet from Vol baseball’s official account.

UPDATE: RHP Kyle Serrano has left the University of Tennessee and Vol Baseball program due to personal medical reasons. — Tennessee Baseball (@Vol_Baseball) April 22, 2017

Serrano is the son of the team’s head coach, Dave Serrano and played for the Farragut Admirals in high school.

He is the highest ranked Major League Baseball prospect on the roster before the season began.

This year, he returned to the diamond after undergoing Tommy John surgery last season.

The Vols were not specific with the reasoning behind his decision to leave, but they did ask for privacy.

Regarding Kyle Serrano: We ask for the respect of privacy for Kyle, his family and the team at this time. — Tennessee Baseball (@Vol_Baseball) April 22, 2017