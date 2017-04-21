Knox County elementary school music teacher on leave pending investigation

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:
Karns Elementary School (Google StreetView)

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A music teacher at a Knox County elementary school has been placed on leave pending an investigation.

Knox County Schools spokesperson Carly Harrington says a music teacher at Karns Elementary School is on administrative leave with pay, but could not comment on the investigation. The Tennessee Department of Children’s Services says it also is investigating.

No other details about the case have been officially released.

Download the WATE 6 On Your Side News App for breaking news, weather, sports and traffic information.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s