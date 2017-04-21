Knox County elementary school music teacher on leave pending investigation

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A music teacher at a Knox County elementary school has been placed on leave pending an investigation.

Knox County Schools spokesperson Carly Harrington says a music teacher at Karns Elementary School is on administrative leave with pay, but could not comment on the investigation. The Tennessee Department of Children’s Services says it also is investigating.

No other details about the case have been officially released.

