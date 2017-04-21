Kids can go on ‘reading safari’ at Knoxville event

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A new event in Knoxville is focused on making reading fun for kids ages five and younger.

Roll and Read is Monday at Chilhowee Park. Kids and their parents can go on a “reading safari,” where books come alive through hands-on activities. Admission is free, as is parking. The event begins at noon where youngsters receive their own safari vest and telescope, made of paper bags and paper towel rolls.

The event officially begins at 12:15 when Mayor Tim Burchett will read “Rumble in the Jungle” in the amphitheater.

 

