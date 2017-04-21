Historic Fourth and Gill Tour of Homes returns to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – East Tennesseans are invited to journey through one of Knoxville’s historic districts during Fourth and Gill’s Tour of Homes on Sunday, April 23, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Now celebrating 27 years, the tour invites guests to visit several neighborhood homes and sites, including Central United Methodist Church and Greystone Mansion, home of WATE 6 On Your Side.

The tour begins at Central United Methodist Church, located at 201 Third Avenue. Tour guests can take a leisurely walk through the neighborhood or ride a red trolley bus. A resident tour guide will host the trolley as the guests ride from point to point.

In addition to featuring Knoxville’s beautiful homes, this year’s tour showcases the art of five local artists whose work will be displayed at the Artists’ Village in one of the neighborhood’s beautiful yards.

Tickets for the Tour of Homes can be purchased in advance for $10 and may also be purchased on the day of the tour for $12 at Central United Methodist Church from 1 p.m.- 5 p.m. Tickets are free for children 12 and under. For more information on the tour or to purchase tickets, click here.