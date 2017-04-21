Fentress County chief deputy: changes already made after FBI investigation

Related Coverage Fentress County Sheriff admits to having sex with inmates

JAMESTOWN (WATE) – Just one day after Fentress County Sheriff Chucky Cravens was formally charged with three counts of honest services fraud and one count of deprivation of rights under color law, the sheriff’s office was back to business as usual.

“We definitely like to make great strides in restoring confidence in the people. When things like this happen, it does leave a black eye on everyone.” said Gary Ledbetter, chief deputy and interim sheriff.



Ledbetter says this week he already made changes to improve the way the jail is run.

“It was about females going outside of the gates. Females working in the garden, females having special privileges like the rec room or smoking, things like that. We cut out all those things. We believe that prisoners are in here for a reason, of course, but they’re still human beings. We believe we should treat every human being the same that’s in here.” said Ledbetter.

Ledbetter says this investigation was just about Cravens, not the entire department as a whole.

Cravens resigned during this investigation and is now pleading guilty to all charges. He is set to appear in court for sentencing July 20.