Fentress County chief deputy: changes already made after FBI investigation

By Published:

JAMESTOWN (WATE) – Just one day after Fentress County Sheriff Chucky Cravens was formally charged with three counts of honest services fraud and one count of deprivation of rights under color law, the sheriff’s office was back to business as usual.

“We definitely like to make great strides in restoring confidence in the people. When things like this happen, it does leave a black eye on everyone.” said Gary Ledbetter, chief deputy and interim sheriff.

Previous story: Fentress County sheriff admits to having sex with inmates

Ledbetter says this week he already made changes to improve the way the jail is run.

“It was about females going outside of the gates. Females working in the garden, females having special privileges like the rec room or smoking, things like that. We cut out all those things. We believe that prisoners are in here for a reason, of course, but they’re still human beings. We believe we should treat every human being the same that’s in here.” said Ledbetter.

Ledbetter says this investigation was just about Cravens, not the entire department as a whole.

Cravens resigned during this investigation and is now pleading guilty to all charges. He is set to appear in court for sentencing July 20.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s