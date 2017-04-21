Claiborne County Schools welcomes new director

Dr. Joe Miller (Morgan County Schools)

TAZEWELL (WATE) – Claiborne County Schools confirms Dr. Joe Miller was hired as their new Director of Claiborne County Schools.

Dr. Joe Miller officially starts his position on July 1. He currently serves as the Director of Morgan County Career and Technical Center.

Connie Holdway, current director of Claiborne County Schools, says she informed the Claiborne County School Board at the beginning of the year that she head reached retirement age. Holdway said she is excited about retirement and hopes to get involved in mission work.

