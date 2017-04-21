Child Services investigating driver charged in Chattanooga school bus crash

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) – The Tennessee Department of Child Services has confirmed it has been investigating the driver charged in connection with a school bus crash that killed six students last year.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports that prosecutors could file abuse and neglect charges against 24-year-old Johnthony Walker if evidence supports a new indictment. It wasn’t clear what prompted the investigation or what it centers on.

Hamilton County District Attorney spokeswoman Melydia Clewell says prosecutors cannot discuss pending cases.

Walker’s attorney, Amanda Dunn, declined to comment on the investigation but said the Child Services complaint would be placed on hold until Walker’s criminal case is resolved.

Walker has pleaded not guilty to six counts of vehicular homicide and other charges related to the Nov. 21 crash. He remains in jail.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)