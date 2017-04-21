Child Services investigating driver charged in Chattanooga school bus crash

Associated Press Published:
Johnthony Walker, the driver involved in the Nov.21, 2016 school bus crash that sent 31 of the 37 students on board to the hospital resulting in six fatalities, appears before Judge Lila Statom in Hamilton County General Sessions Court on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016 for charges of vehicular homicide, reckless endangerment and reckless driving. Walker's case was bound over to the grand jury after an hour and a half of testimony from two Chattanooga Police Department officers. (Dan Henry/The Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP)

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) – The Tennessee Department of Child Services has confirmed it has been investigating the driver charged in connection with a school bus crash that killed six students last year.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports that prosecutors could file abuse and neglect charges against 24-year-old Johnthony Walker if evidence supports a new indictment. It wasn’t clear what prompted the investigation or what it centers on.

Hamilton County District Attorney spokeswoman Melydia Clewell says prosecutors cannot discuss pending cases.

Walker’s attorney, Amanda Dunn, declined to comment on the investigation but said the Child Services complaint would be placed on hold until Walker’s criminal case is resolved.

Walker has pleaded not guilty to six counts of vehicular homicide and other charges related to the Nov. 21 crash. He remains in jail.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

