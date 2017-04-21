Bone marrow donation drive in Knoxville Saturday

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A bone marrow registry drive is being held in Knoxville on Saturday in honor of a 1-year-old girl from Florida battling leukemia.

Emile Meza was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia last year at the age of 10 months. After one round of chemotherapy, the family was told she needs more than chemo to survive – she needs an outside donor.

Abundant Life Church of Knoxville, 1323 N. Broadway, is holding a Be the Match marrow donor registry drive on Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Healthy people ages 18 to 44 are urged to come get a simple cheek swab to find out if they are a match for Emile or anyone else waiting for a bone marrow donation.