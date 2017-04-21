Bearden students take part in day of silence for LGBTQ rights

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Thousands of students across the nation were part of a day of silence on Friday to show support for LGBTQ rights. That included students at Bearden High School in Knoxville.

The day of silence was about bringing awareness to the silencing effects of LGBTQ name calling, bullying and harassment in school. Students say it also serves as a good way to promote LGBTQ rights because it doesn’t disrupt class, but others can still take notice.

“Those who use homophobic slurs and I think that seeing the friends and teachers openly saying like you know that’s not okay. I think that’s extremely powerful,” said student Bailey Burroughs.

The day of silence has been going on every April since 1996.

 

