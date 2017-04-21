Alexa Middleton transfers from Lady Vols basketball program

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Rising senior Alexa Middleton has transferred from the Lady Vols basketball program, according to a release from head coach Holly Warlick.

The 5-9 guard originally from Murfreesboro will finish out the spring semester at Tennessee before transferring to another school, which is not named in the release.

Middleton played in all 32 games last season, starting in 13 of them and averaging 25.5 minutes. She averaged 7.9 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. In her career as a Lady Vol, she played in 97 games, starting 18.

“I appreciate the contributions Alexa made to our program,” Warlick said. “She’s a great young lady who felt like she needed a change, and we will do our best to help her find that opportunity. I wish her nothing but the best as she pursues a new path.”

“I am so thankful for Coach Holly and the rest of the staff, my teammates and the amazing fans at Tennessee,” Middleton said. “I had some incredible experiences here, competing on a big stage, playing in some highly-competitive games and even traveling to Italy. This was a personal decision, and I just felt I needed to go somewhere to reach the goals I have set.”