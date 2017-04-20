Woman convicted of murder at South Knoxville motel

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A woman has been convicted of shooting a man to death last year at a South Knoxville motel.

A jury convicted Danielle Wright, 29, Thursday of second degree murder following a three day trial. Prosecutors said the incident began as a verbal altercation between Wright and Purnell Summons on April 2, 2016.

They said the argument escalated and Simmons left the motel, changed clothes and returned around five minutes later to begin arguing again. Wright pulled out a handgun and shot Nimmons in the back as he tried to run.

Wright’s sentencing is scheduled for June 8. She could face 15 to 25 years in prison.

