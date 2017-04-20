Vols top UNC Asheville in midweek matchup

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Tennessee’s three runs in the third inning were the start of a 5-2 win over UNC Asheville in Wednesday’s midweek matchup at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Designated hitter Luc Lipcius and second baseman Jeff Moberg led the way at the plate, each going 2-3 with an RBI. Two past balls from UNC Asheville gave Tennessee two more runs.

The Vols pitching staff combined for 13 strikeouts, with Eric Freeman in front with four. Freeman (1-0) earned his first win for Tennessee while starter Will Neely added three in 2.1 innings of work. Andrew Schultz, Daniel Vasquez, Zach Linginfelter and Jon Lipinski closed out the final four innings.

Tennessee turns to a road trip to Texas A&M. The three-game series begins Friday at 3 p.m ET. It will be the Vols first trip to College Station, Tx. in program history.