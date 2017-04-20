Renovation completed at Knoxville boys’ group home

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – At-risk kids in Knoxville are being welcomed into a new and improved children’s services building.

Catholic Charities of East Tennessee just finished an extensive renovation on the Columbus Home. The $129,000 project fixed 6,300 square feet of floors and added a much-needed laundry room, including washer and dryer.

“One of the first things people see is the physical layout, the plant, and we want to make sure that’s welcoming and safe for all the families that we serve,” said Program Leader Brenda Beverly. “And so we’re incredibly thankful that the City of Knoxville has partnered with us to offer this project.”

The Columbus Home serves as a group home for boys 12 and older who are in the state’s custody. Besides giving these kids temporary housing, they plan interventions and work with struggling families.

PHOTOS: Columbus Home renovations View as list View as gallery Open Gallery