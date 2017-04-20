Kentucky man charged in stabbing captured in Claiborne County

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WATE) – A Bell County man suspected in a stabbing of a college professor was captured in Claiborne County.

Bell County Sheriff’s Office said Harold “VonRoyce” Hatfield, 40, was captured Thursday afternoon. He was charged with first-degree assault of Jamie Vaught.

Investigators said Vaught, a professor at Southeast Kentucky Community College, was stabbed at least three times in the neck and chest. The stabbing happened on April 12 at around 4:30 a.m.

Vaught and Hatfield live in the same neighborhood, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies say Hatfield left shortly after the attack.

Hatfield was booked into the Claiborne County Jail. He is expected to be brought back to Middlesboro and then lodged in the Bell County Detention Center.