Junior League of Knoxville hosting forum on opioid abuse, domestic violence

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Junior League of Knoxville is hosting a community awareness event next week. The topic will be Opioid Abuse and its Relationship with Domestic Violence.

The event will be Wednesday, April 26, at 6:30 p.m. at the East Tennessee History Center.

Scheduled to speak are Knoxville Police Chief David Rausch, Knox County Health Department Director Dr. Martha Buchanan, Helen Ross McNabb Center CEO Jerry Vagnier, and Metro Drug Coalition Executive Director Karen Pershing. The forum will be moderated by WATE 6 On Your Side Anchor Kristin Farley.