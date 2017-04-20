Fentress County Sheriff accused of having sex with inmates

NASHVILLE (WATE) – Fentress County Sheriff Charles Cravens is facing federal corruption and civil rights charges.

According to court documents, Sheriff Cravens, 47, is accused of using his position to provide additional benefits to inmates in exchange for unprotected sex. He was charged with three counts of honest services fraud and one count of deprivation of rights under the color law. If convicted he could face a maximum of 20 years in prison for each count of honest services fraud and up to one year in prison on the civil rights charge.

Cravens is accused of having sex with three inmates from July 2016 to February 2017, according to the charging documents. According to the allegations, he would provide additional benefits to the inmates such as transportation to visit relatives, allowing inmates to go outside of the jail to smoke cigarettes and he would give money to relatives of inmates to deposit into their commissary accounts.

On July 2016, inmate 1 was summoned into Craven’s officer where she had unprotected sex with the sheriff, according to the charging documents. In August 2016, he is accused of driving inmate 1 and 2 to a vacant trailer to engage in sex. Investigators believe Cravens maintained a sexual relationship with the inmates for several months until the last inmate was released in February 2017.

In February 2017, investigators say Craven drove inmate 3 outside of Fentress County to visit relative. On way back, Craven’s raised the subject of sex and inmate agreed to unprotected sex in sheriff vehicle, according to investigators. He accused of having sex on at least one other occassion with the inmate.

To request an exchange, inmates called Sheriff Cravens’ personal cell phone and left recorded messages through the jail’s telephone systems, according to the charging documents. Investigators say the jai’s telephone system allows 20 second messages to be left without charges. Between August 24, 2016 to March 1, 2017, investigators say inmate 1 called Cravens 332 times, inmate 2 called 51 times and inmate 3 called 349 times

“Our citizens deserve public officials who serve their constituents, not their own personal interests,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Jack Smith. “I promise you that elected officials in our district who abuse their authority and take advantage of the trust placed in them by the folks who put them in office will be brought to justice. The U.S. Attorney’s Office and our law enforcement partners serve the people of the entire district, including, not just Nashville, but also rural areas like Fentress County. We will enforce our nation’s laws equally to protect all our citizens of against abuses of power wherever they occur.”

Additionally, Cravens is accused of kicking a fourth inmate twice in the backside in an open area, then placing him in a headlock with another correctional officer and handcuffing the inmate. According to court documents, Cravens struck the inmate twice in the back of the head with his fist while the inmate was in handcuffs.

“I am grateful to our law enforcement partners for their swift response and assistance to the citizens of Fentress County,” said District Attorney General Jared Effler. “The District Attorney’s Office always stands ready to provide any assistance necessary to investigate and prosecute matters involving public corruption.”

in exchange for sex, used position to provide additional benefits (transported personally by sheriff from jail to visit relatives, allowed to go outside of jail to smoke cigareets, money to relatives of inmates for deposite into their jail commissary accounts

This case was investigated by the FBI; the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the District Attorney’s Office for the Eighth Judicial District. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Katy Risinger and DOJ Trial Attorneys Lauren Bell and Andrew Laing of the Department’s Public Integrity Section.