Campbell County man sentenced to 110 years for rape of child

JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WATE) – A Campbell County man was sentenced for multiple counts of child rape.

Norman Craig Good, 79, was sentenced to 110 years in prison. On January 19, 2017, a Campbell County jury found Good guilty of two counts of rape of a child, one count of attempted rape of a child, fourteen counts of aggravated sexual battery, one count of attempted aggravated sexual battery and two counts of solicitation of a minor to commit rape of a child.

This case was investigated and prosecuted by Chief Danny Chapman of the Jacksboro Police Department, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, and the Department of Children’s Services. Campbell County Children’s Center was also an integral part of the investigation and trial, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.