3 popular Knoxville eateries receive low health inspection grades

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – This is the first time all year three eating places received inspection grades in the 70s. Each restaurant will be re-inspected.

Juice Box, 1324 Broadway – Grade: 70

Juice Box just barely passed their inspection. The Knox County Health Department considers a score below 70 as unsanitary.

When the inspector asked the person in charge about the source of baked goods the manager couldn’t’ answer. Health rules require that the manager knows where the food was purchased.

Also, the inspector found a toxic chemical stored on the counter top. The kitchen hand sink where employees are supposed to wash their hands was dirty and there were no towels were found.

When the inspector checked the date on milk it date had expired. If milk is held over for 24 hours in the refrigerator, it must be used within seven days to fight listeria.

Also, when the inspector checked the food slicer, it was dirty. The inspector noted it had not been cleaned properly.

Central Flats and Taps, 1204 Central Street – Grade: 74

On Central Street in Knoxville, Central Flats and Taps scored a 74. That grade is passing, but the inspector will reinspect several critical violations.

Raw eggs were found stored over ready-to-eat food. You may do that at home, but it’s not allowed at restaurants.

Why? Because raw food kept over food ready to be served creates the potential for cross-contamination.

In the kitchen, an employee was drinking out of an open container. They can sip drinks in the kitchen, but the cup must have a top on it and a straw to prevent any accidents.

Also, an unlabeled toxic chemical bottle was found. It’s required to be labeled so everyone knows what’s inside it.

Blue Slip Bistro, 300 W. Depot Avenue – Grade: 78

On Depot Street in Knoxville, the Blue Slip Bistro received a 78. Again that’s a passing score, but a re-inspection is required.

Here the inspector writes date marks on ready-to-eat food had expired. When employees were asked some questions about health rules, they couldn’t answer them.

Raw beef was found stored over ready to eat food creating the potential for cross contamination. The Blue Slip Bistro will be re-inspected soon.

More online: Read this week’s full inspection reports [PDF]

A whole group of restaurants scored excellent health grades.

Top Scores of the Week:

Gavino’s Pizzeria, 11316 Parkside Drive – Grade: 100

El Patron Grill, 8459 Kingston Pike – Grade: 100

Pizza Hut, 7017 Kingston Pike – Grade: 100

Krystal, 3910 Western Avenue – Grade: 100

Firehouse Subs, 8853 Town & Country Circle – Grade: 100

Blaze Pizza, 113 Peters Roade – Grade: 100

Domino’s Pizza, 900 Broadway – Grade: 100

Little Caesars, 4322 Broadway – Grade: 100

Restaurant inspections are unannounced and they’re usually conducted every 6 months.