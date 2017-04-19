WATCH: Police release video of Knoxville Target ‘peeping tom’ suspect

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department released video Wednesday of a man accused of photographing women in a Target store dressing room.

Police were called to Target, 1900 Town Center Boulevard, on March 29 around 8:15 p.m. A woman was in a dressing room when she spotted man kneeling down next to the room using a cell phone to take photos of her undressing.

Previous story: Woman says ‘Peeping Tom’ photographed her changing at Knox County Target

After being confronted, the man ran from the store and may have driven away in a black Chevrolet Camaro. Police say they’ve learned the suspect had been in and out of the dressing rooms for over an hour before he was spotted. At least five other women had used the dressing room during that time.

Anyone who may be able to identify the suspect is asked to call (865) 215-7212.