Road closures in Knoxville for Rossini, Orange & White Game

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – There will be multiple events around downtown Knoxville this weekend, which means road closures.

The University of Tennessee’s DISH Orange and White Game and the Knoxville Opera’s Rossini Festival International Street Fair will be on Saturday.

Rossini Festival

Certain streets will be closed temporarily for the festival that is from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday. Roads will start closing at 11 p.m. on Friday.

Gay Street: Between Summit Hill Drive and Cumberland Avenue

Wall Avenue: Between Walnut and Gay streets

Union Avenue: Between Walnut and State streets

Clinch Avenue: Between Walnut and State streets

Church Avenue: Between Walnut and State streets

Market Street: Between Clinch and Union avenues

There will be temporary no-parking zones on Gay, Clinch, Union, Church and Market streets starting at 9 p.m. Friday and on Wall Avenue 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Streets will reopen at 11:59 p.m. Saturday. Gay Street will reopen at 4 a.m. Sunday.

Related: Knoxville Opera’s Rossini Festival back for 16th year

DISH Orange & White Game

Phillip Fulmer Way will close at noon on Saturday. There will be no access from Cumberland Avenue and Peyton Manning Pass after noon. Vehicles can access the G10 parking garage from Lake Loudon Boulevard.

Football game-day shuttles will not be operating from downtown and Farragut High School. Attendees can ride the Knoxville Area Transit’s Saturday bus and downtown trolley services.

Related: UT to host 2017 Orange and White Game