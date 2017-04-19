Gas leak contained at Greene County US Nitrogen plant

MIDWAY, Tenn. (WATE) – Greene County Sheriff’s Office and Greene County EMA responded to a gas leak at US Nitrogen Plant in Midway on Wednesday night.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office says the gas leak was contained.

“Around 6:30 p.m. US Nitrogen experienced a release of nitric acid vapors. The release is dissipating, and no workers were injured,” said US Nitrogen in a statement.

The statement also said that Greene County EMA is notifying nearby residents of the release as part of its protocol.

Greene County EMA Director Bill Brown says he had a few deputies respond to the incident.

At this time there is no word on evacuations of the plant.