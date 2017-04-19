Emerald Youth Foundation, city of Knoxville to announce plans for Lonsdale property

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Emerald Youth Foundation announced Wednesday that an entire city block of property in Lonsdale is proposed to be transformed to serve neighborhood youth and their families.

The property is located at the corner of Sherman Street and Minnesota Avenue, across from Sam E. Hill preschool. WATE 6 On Your Side reported on April 10 that Knoxville city leaders and the Emerald Youth Foundation were quietly working on a plan to create a sports complex in Knoxville’s Lonsdale neighborhood as a way to keep kids safe and on the streets.

Previous story: Knoxville leaders explore proposed plan for Lonsdale youth sports complex

Emerald Youth Foundation said they would give details about the planned use for the property during a neighborhood announcement at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday. Lonsdale community leaders, Knoxville Mayor Madeline Rogero, Knox County Mayor Tim Burchett and Emerald Youth Foundation President and CEO Steve Diggs are expected to attend.

WATE 6 On Your Side obtained a letter, dated April 3, from the Emerald Youth Foundation which mentions a “proposed Lonsdale sports and multi-purpose center.”

In the past, Emerald Youth has put together similar projects in the past including the Sansom Sports Complex near Fort Sanders. The facility opened in 2015.