Car of missing LMU student found in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – The car of a missing woman was found Wednesday in Monroe County.

Law enforcement found Veronica Machen Casciato’s 2010 white Toyota Corolla on Highway 165 near Eagle Gap. They are searching for Casciato in a nearby forest.

Casciato was last seen on April 6 leaving Lincoln Memorial University’s Harrogate Campus. She was a student at the university.

There is no more information at this time.

If anyone has information, call the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office at 423-626-3385.

