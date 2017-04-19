BBB warns after people fall victim to marketing company scam

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Better Business Bureau is issuing a warning after it says scammers are convincing people to send money to an address in Cookeville.

The scammers have made off with more than $11,000 in cash.

Members of an alleged marketing company send out brochures advertising their business model.

They say if you invest $800 in the company, you will receive a return from $1,000 to $3,000 for being an early investor.

Kathy Nixon, who lives in Detroit, fell victim to the alleged Tennessee scam and sent $800 to the Cookeville address.

When Nixon didn’t start receiving money back, she called the number listed on the brochure.

“He got really belligerent and at that point, I realized, ‘Oh my God, this must be a scam.’ So he even threatened to come here to Michigan and kill me and my family,” Nixon told News 2.

The CEO of the BBB said there are reports of several people falling victim to the scam and had some advice to offer.

“First and foremost to know, there are tell-tells in the offering,” Kathleen Calligan said. “It will always be that you don’t have to work long hours. You can make lots of money, you don’t need any experience or have any particular skill set. Well, if you think about it, those are all the things that you really require to make a lot of money.”

Nixon said she hopes sharing her story will save other people from getting ripped off.

“I was so disappointed. And I was angry because I am on a fixed income. I am a disabled person,” she said.

The victims in this case have reported the incidents to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. There are at least six documented victims; however the BBB believes there are more.