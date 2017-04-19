5 years after Pat Summitt stepped down as head coach lessons still hold true

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Pat Summitt not only inspired her team, but she inspired young women across the nation.

Five years ago she stepped down as Lady Vols Coach. After her death, many remembered her “larger than life” personality, but five years after Summitt turned over her whistle, the coach still has lessons to teach.

Related: Pat Summitt remembered: Thousands celebrate the life of Lady Vols legend

On April 19, 2012 Summitt detailed how she became coach at the University of Tennessee.

“I want you to listen to this,” said Summitt. “I received a letter from Helen B. Watson of the University of Tennessee asking me if I would be willing to coach the women’s basketball team. Now listen to this, all Dr. Watson offered me was $250 dollars a month… I mean I was bouncing checks all over the place…. and the opportunity to teach and get my master’s degree.”

“She said that the team had excellent potential. Haven’t we heard that? And that they would be happy to have me as their coach,” she continued. “I can say that I have been happy to be your coach.”

In her early days at the University of Tennessee, women’s basketball games weren’t televised and attendance was poor. The Lady Vols were so strapped for cash that Summitt washed her players’ uniforms at home and drove the team to games, but she continued to work hard.

“I remember nights I was driving the van and I’m about to go to sleep, and I’d just roll down the window and stick my head out,” Summitt told ABC’s Robin Roberts.

She attributed her hard work ethic to her humble beginnings growing up on a dairy farm in Henrietta, Tennessee.

“When you grow up on a dairy farm, cows don’t take a day off. So you work every day and my dad always said, ‘No one can outwork you,'” Summitt told ABC News’ Robin Roberts in a 2011 interview.

Related: Pat Summitt known for inspirational quotes

From barely scraping by make ends meet to coach a team to becoming a legendary coach who inspired thousands, Summit encouraged others to work hard and follow their passion. Players agreed she lead by example.

GALLERY: Pat Summitt View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Cheryl Miller, right, gives the number one sign as she and other members of the U.S. women's basketball team carry coach Pat Summitt off court following their 85-55 Olympic gold medal win over Korea in Los Angeles at the Summer Olympic Games, Aug. 8, 1984. (AP Photo/Dave Tenenbaum) U.S. women's basketball coach Pat Summitt is carried off by members of the team following their 85-55 Olympic gold medal win over Koran in Los Angeles, Aug. 8, 1984. (AP Photo/Pete Leabo) President George Bush honors the University of Tennessee Lady Volunteers, the woman's NCAA Basketball tournament champions, in the White House Rose Garden Monday, April 22, 1991. From left are Volunteers head coach Pat Summitt holder her baby Tyler, center Daedra Charles, guard Dena Head and Vice President Dan Quayle. (AP Photo/Barry Thumma) Tennnesse coach Pat Summitt, right, shows the time to Michelle Johnson during their practice session Friday , March 31, 1995, as they prepare for Saturday's semi-final game against Georgia in the NCAA women's final four in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola) The University of Tennessee Women's basketball coach Pat Summitt implores an official during the Lady Volunteers 83-68 win over Marquette University in the first round of the Howard Bank Classic held at Patrick Gym at the University of Vermont in Burlington, Vt., Saturday, Nov. 23, 1996. The Tennessee win was the 600th of Summitt's coaching carreer, who is in her 23rd year at the school. (AP Photo/Craig Line) Tennessee women's coach Pat Summitt (center, orange suit) celebrates the raising of the NCAA 1997 women's national championship banner along with members of the championship team Friday, Nov. 21, 1997, at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tenn., before Tennessee's game against the second-ranked Louisiana Tech team. This is Summitt's fifth championship. (AP Photo/Wade Payne) Tennessee coach Pat Summitt yells to her team during its game with Colorado at the NCAA Midwest Regional in Iowa City, Iowa, Saturday, March 22, 1997. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) Tennessee's coach coach Pat Summitt, left, runs her teams practice session for the NCAA women's basketball tournament first round games in Pittsburgh, Saturday, March 17, 2007. Tennessee plays Drake on Sunday. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) Tennessee coach Pat Summitt, center, talks to her team during a timeout in the second half of a basketball game against Vanderbilt in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, Jan. 25, 2007. Tennessee won 67-57.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) FILE - In this March 31, 1996, file photo, Tennessee coach Pat Summitt and son Tyler, 5, take down the net after winning the NCAA Women's Final Four championship basketball game against Georgia 83-65 at the Charlotte Coliseum in Charlotte, N.C. Tyler now works with the Tennessee Lady Vols as a practice player and has ambitions of following his mom into coaching. (AP Photo/Pat Sullivan, File) FILE - This March 31, 1996 file photo shows Tennessee women's head basketball coach Pat Summitt gesturing during her team's 83-65 win over Georgia in the championship game of the NCAA women's basketball tournament, in Charlotte, N.C. Summitt is stepping aside as Tennessee's head coach after 38 seasons, the last an emotionally draining farewell tour for the woman who won more games than anyone else in NCAA college basketball history. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File) Tennessee's coach Pat Summitt yells from the sidelines in the closing minutes of a basketball game against Connecticut in Hartford, Conn., Saturday, Jan. 6, 2007. Tennessee defeated UConn 70-64. (AP Photo/Bob Child) Tennessee coach Pat Summitt, right, talks with Duke coach Gail Goestenkors before their college basketball game Monday, Jan. 22, 2007 in Knoxville, Tenn.(AP Photo/Wade Payne) Tennessee coach Pat Summitt yells instructions to her team during the first half against Duke in the East Regional final Monday, March 22, 1999, at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C.(AP Photo/Chuck Burton) Tennessee head coach Pat Summitt cheers her players on during the championship game of the SEC women's tournament in Chattanooga, Tenn. on Sunday, Feb. 28, 1999. Tennessee defeated Georgia, 85-69, for the title. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Tennessee head coach Pat Summitt holds up the net with her son Tyler after the Lady Vols defeated Old Dominion 68-59 to win the NCAA Division I Women's Final Four Tournament Sunday, March 30, 1997, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta) President Clinton and Kentucky Wildcats coach Rick Pitino listen to Tennessee Lady Vols coach Pat Summitt during a White House ceremony Monday, May 20, 1996 honoring the NCAA men's and women's college basketball champions. (AP Photo/Joe Marquette) Tennessee head women's basketball coach Pat Summitt holds up the net after cutting it down shortly after her team upset top-ranked Connecticut, 91-81, at the NCAA Midwest Regional in Iowa City, Iowa, Monday, March 24, 1997. (AP Photo/Rodney White) Tennessee coach Pat Summitt yells instructions to her team at the NCAA Midwest Regional finals in Iowa City, Iowa, Monday, March 24, 1997. (AP Photo/Rodney White) Tennessee coach Pat Summitt yells to her players during second half action of Tennessee's 80-66 semi-final win over Notre Dame in the NCAA Women's Final Four game Friday, March 28, 1997 in Cincinnati. The Lady Vols will play Old Dominion in the title game on Sunday night. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta) Tennessee coach Pat Summitt instructs her team in the first half of an NCAA basketball game against Baylor, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2010, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo) Tennessee head coach Pat Summitt reacts on the sidelines Sunday, March 30, 1997 at the NCAA Division I Women's Final Four Tournament in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta) Tennessee coach Pat Summitt listens to one her players answer a question during a news conference Monday, April 2, 2007 in Cleveland. Rutgers plays Tennessee for the women's college basketball national championship Tuesday night. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan) FILE - In this April 25, 2012 file photo, former Tennessee women's basketball coach Pat Summitt speaks in Atlanta. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama will honor a diverse cross-section of political and cultural icons  including former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, astronaut John Glenn, basketball coach Pat Summitt and rock legend Bob Dylan  with the Medal of Freedom at a White House ceremony Tuesday. The Medal of Freedom is the nation's highest civilian honor. It's presented to individuals who have made especially meritorious contributions to the national interests of the United States, to world peace or to other significant endeavors. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File) Tennessee Lady Vol coach Pat Summitt wears a cheerleading uniform while singing "Rocky Top" during a timeout of a college basketball game between Tennessee and Florida Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2007 in Knoxville, Tenn.(AP Photo/Wade Payne) Denver Broncos' Peyton Manning, right, presents Pat Summitt with the Arthur Ashe courage award onstage at the ESPY Awards on Wednesday, July 11, 2012, in Los Angeles. At left is Tyler Summitt. (Photo by John Shearer/Invision/AP) Tennessee head coach Pat Summitt directs her team in the first half Sunday, March 25, 2007 during an NCAA women's basketball tournament regional semifinal in Dayton, Ohio. Tennessee beat Marist 65-46. (AP Photo/Al Behrman) Tennessee head coach emeritus Pat Summitt waves to fans as a banner in her honor was raised before an NCAA college basketball game between the Tennessee and Notre Dame on Monday, Jan. 28, 2013, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne) (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Former Tennessee women's basketball coach Pat Summitt listens to comments during the USTA ICON Awards ceremony at the 2012 US Open tennis tournament, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2012, in New York. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) ** ADVANCE FOR WEEKEND EDITIONS, JAN. 31-FEB. 1 ** Tennessee coach Pat Summitt yells from the bench during an NCAA college basketball game against Mississippi on Thursday, Jan. 29, 2009, in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee won 60-59. (AP Photo/Wade Payne) Tennessee coach Pat Summitt directs her team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Louisville, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2009, in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee won 86-56. (AP Photo/Wade Payne) Tennessee coach Pat Summitt yells to her team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Old Dominion, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2009, in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee won 102-62. (AP Photo/Wade Payne) Tennessee head coach Pat Summitt answers a question at a news conference onSunday, March 27, 2011, in Dayton, Ohio. Tennessee is to play Notre Dame in an NCAA tournament regional final basketball game on Monday evening. (AP Photo/Al Behrman) Tennessee coach Pat Summitt yells to her team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Vanderbilt on Sunday, March 1, 2009, in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee won 75-66. (AP Photo/Wade Payne) ** ADVANCE FOR WEEKEND EDITIONS, DEC. 27-28 ** FILE ** In this Nov. 15, 2008 file photo, Tennessee coach Pat Summitt yells to her team during an NCAA college women's basketball game against San Francisco, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2008 in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee has launched 70 former players, assistant coaches, basketball operations directors, graduate assistants or team managers into the ranks of basketball coaching. By the end of this season, coach Pat Summitt, who relishes her role as a teacher, will have faced 11 of them as opposing head coaches or assistants. (AP Photo/Wade Payne) FILE -- This is a March 21, 2009, file photo showing Tennessee coach Pat Summitt watching her team practice for the women's NCAA college basketball tournament, in Bowling Green, Ky. Summitt thinks her players learned an important lesson from last season's worst finish in school history. The Tennessee coach now wants her team back on the NCAA championship path. (AP Photo/Ed Reinke, File) Tennessee coach Pat Summitt talks to Kamiko Williams (4) late in the second half during their NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2010, at the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, S.C. Tennessee won 60-55. (AP Photo/Mary Ann Chastain) Tennessee Athletic Director Dave Hart, left, stands with head coach emeritus Pat Summitt, third from left, her mother Hazel Head, seated, and future daughter-in-law AnDe Ragsdale as a banner in Summitt's honor was raised before an NCAA college basketball game between the Tennessee and the Notre Dame on Monday, Jan. 28, 2013, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne) Tennessee coach Pat Summitt responds to a question during an Oklahoma City Regional NCAA women's basketball tournament news conference, Monday, March 31, 2008, in Oklahoma City. Tennessee will play Texas A&M in the regional final, Tuesday. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston) Tennessee's coach coach Pat Summitt, left, runs her teams practice session for the NCAA women's basketball tournament first round games in Pittsburgh, Saturday, March 17, 2007. Tennessee plays Drake on Sunday. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) (Photo: Ackermann PR)

GALLERY: Pat Summitt x Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) Cheryl Miller, right, gives the number one sign as she and other members of the U.S. women's basketball team carry coach Pat Summitt off court following their 85-55 Olympic gold medal win over Korea in Los Angeles at the Summer Olympic Games, Aug. 8, 1984. (AP Photo/Dave Tenenbaum) U.S. women's basketball coach Pat Summitt is carried off by members of the team following their 85-55 Olympic gold medal win over Koran in Los Angeles, Aug. 8, 1984. (AP Photo/Pete Leabo) President George Bush honors the University of Tennessee Lady Volunteers, the woman's NCAA Basketball tournament champions, in the White House Rose Garden Monday, April 22, 1991. From left are Volunteers head coach Pat Summitt holder her baby Tyler, center Daedra Charles, guard Dena Head and Vice President Dan Quayle. (AP Photo/Barry Thumma) Tennnesse coach Pat Summitt, right, shows the time to Michelle Johnson during their practice session Friday , March 31, 1995, as they prepare for Saturday's semi-final game against Georgia in the NCAA women's final four in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola) The University of Tennessee Women's basketball coach Pat Summitt implores an official during the Lady Volunteers 83-68 win over Marquette University in the first round of the Howard Bank Classic held at Patrick Gym at the University of Vermont in Burlington, Vt., Saturday, Nov. 23, 1996. The Tennessee win was the 600th of Summitt's coaching carreer, who is in her 23rd year at the school. (AP Photo/Craig Line) Tennessee women's coach Pat Summitt (center, orange suit) celebrates the raising of the NCAA 1997 women's national championship banner along with members of the championship team Friday, Nov. 21, 1997, at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tenn., before Tennessee's game against the second-ranked Louisiana Tech team. This is Summitt's fifth championship. (AP Photo/Wade Payne) Tennessee coach Pat Summitt yells to her team during its game with Colorado at the NCAA Midwest Regional in Iowa City, Iowa, Saturday, March 22, 1997. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) Tennessee's coach coach Pat Summitt, left, runs her teams practice session for the NCAA women's basketball tournament first round games in Pittsburgh, Saturday, March 17, 2007. Tennessee plays Drake on Sunday. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) Tennessee coach Pat Summitt, center, talks to her team during a timeout in the second half of a basketball game against Vanderbilt in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, Jan. 25, 2007. Tennessee won 67-57.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) FILE - In this March 31, 1996, file photo, Tennessee coach Pat Summitt and son Tyler, 5, take down the net after winning the NCAA Women's Final Four championship basketball game against Georgia 83-65 at the Charlotte Coliseum in Charlotte, N.C. Tyler now works with the Tennessee Lady Vols as a practice player and has ambitions of following his mom into coaching. (AP Photo/Pat Sullivan, File) FILE - This March 31, 1996 file photo shows Tennessee women's head basketball coach Pat Summitt gesturing during her team's 83-65 win over Georgia in the championship game of the NCAA women's basketball tournament, in Charlotte, N.C. Summitt is stepping aside as Tennessee's head coach after 38 seasons, the last an emotionally draining farewell tour for the woman who won more games than anyone else in NCAA college basketball history. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File) Tennessee's coach Pat Summitt yells from the sidelines in the closing minutes of a basketball game against Connecticut in Hartford, Conn., Saturday, Jan. 6, 2007. Tennessee defeated UConn 70-64. (AP Photo/Bob Child) Tennessee coach Pat Summitt, right, talks with Duke coach Gail Goestenkors before their college basketball game Monday, Jan. 22, 2007 in Knoxville, Tenn.(AP Photo/Wade Payne) Tennessee coach Pat Summitt yells instructions to her team during the first half against Duke in the East Regional final Monday, March 22, 1999, at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C.(AP Photo/Chuck Burton) Tennessee head coach Pat Summitt cheers her players on during the championship game of the SEC women's tournament in Chattanooga, Tenn. on Sunday, Feb. 28, 1999. Tennessee defeated Georgia, 85-69, for the title. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Tennessee head coach Pat Summitt holds up the net with her son Tyler after the Lady Vols defeated Old Dominion 68-59 to win the NCAA Division I Women's Final Four Tournament Sunday, March 30, 1997, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta) President Clinton and Kentucky Wildcats coach Rick Pitino listen to Tennessee Lady Vols coach Pat Summitt during a White House ceremony Monday, May 20, 1996 honoring the NCAA men's and women's college basketball champions. (AP Photo/Joe Marquette) Tennessee head women's basketball coach Pat Summitt holds up the net after cutting it down shortly after her team upset top-ranked Connecticut, 91-81, at the NCAA Midwest Regional in Iowa City, Iowa, Monday, March 24, 1997. (AP Photo/Rodney White) Tennessee coach Pat Summitt yells instructions to her team at the NCAA Midwest Regional finals in Iowa City, Iowa, Monday, March 24, 1997. (AP Photo/Rodney White) Tennessee coach Pat Summitt yells to her players during second half action of Tennessee's 80-66 semi-final win over Notre Dame in the NCAA Women's Final Four game Friday, March 28, 1997 in Cincinnati. The Lady Vols will play Old Dominion in the title game on Sunday night. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta) Tennessee coach Pat Summitt instructs her team in the first half of an NCAA basketball game against Baylor, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2010, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo) Tennessee head coach Pat Summitt reacts on the sidelines Sunday, March 30, 1997 at the NCAA Division I Women's Final Four Tournament in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta) Tennessee coach Pat Summitt listens to one her players answer a question during a news conference Monday, April 2, 2007 in Cleveland. Rutgers plays Tennessee for the women's college basketball national championship Tuesday night. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan) FILE - In this April 25, 2012 file photo, former Tennessee women's basketball coach Pat Summitt speaks in Atlanta. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama will honor a diverse cross-section of political and cultural icons  including former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, astronaut John Glenn, basketball coach Pat Summitt and rock legend Bob Dylan  with the Medal of Freedom at a White House ceremony Tuesday. The Medal of Freedom is the nation's highest civilian honor. It's presented to individuals who have made especially meritorious contributions to the national interests of the United States, to world peace or to other significant endeavors. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File) Tennessee Lady Vol coach Pat Summitt wears a cheerleading uniform while singing "Rocky Top" during a timeout of a college basketball game between Tennessee and Florida Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2007 in Knoxville, Tenn.(AP Photo/Wade Payne) Denver Broncos' Peyton Manning, right, presents Pat Summitt with the Arthur Ashe courage award onstage at the ESPY Awards on Wednesday, July 11, 2012, in Los Angeles. At left is Tyler Summitt. (Photo by John Shearer/Invision/AP) Tennessee head coach Pat Summitt directs her team in the first half Sunday, March 25, 2007 during an NCAA women's basketball tournament regional semifinal in Dayton, Ohio. Tennessee beat Marist 65-46. (AP Photo/Al Behrman) Tennessee head coach emeritus Pat Summitt waves to fans as a banner in her honor was raised before an NCAA college basketball game between the Tennessee and Notre Dame on Monday, Jan. 28, 2013, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne) (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Former Tennessee women's basketball coach Pat Summitt listens to comments during the USTA ICON Awards ceremony at the 2012 US Open tennis tournament, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2012, in New York. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) ** ADVANCE FOR WEEKEND EDITIONS, JAN. 31-FEB. 1 ** Tennessee coach Pat Summitt yells from the bench during an NCAA college basketball game against Mississippi on Thursday, Jan. 29, 2009, in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee won 60-59. (AP Photo/Wade Payne) Tennessee coach Pat Summitt directs her team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Louisville, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2009, in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee won 86-56. (AP Photo/Wade Payne) Tennessee coach Pat Summitt yells to her team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Old Dominion, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2009, in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee won 102-62. (AP Photo/Wade Payne) Tennessee head coach Pat Summitt answers a question at a news conference onSunday, March 27, 2011, in Dayton, Ohio. Tennessee is to play Notre Dame in an NCAA tournament regional final basketball game on Monday evening. (AP Photo/Al Behrman) Tennessee coach Pat Summitt yells to her team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Vanderbilt on Sunday, March 1, 2009, in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee won 75-66. (AP Photo/Wade Payne) ** ADVANCE FOR WEEKEND EDITIONS, DEC. 27-28 ** FILE ** In this Nov. 15, 2008 file photo, Tennessee coach Pat Summitt yells to her team during an NCAA college women's basketball game against San Francisco, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2008 in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee has launched 70 former players, assistant coaches, basketball operations directors, graduate assistants or team managers into the ranks of basketball coaching. By the end of this season, coach Pat Summitt, who relishes her role as a teacher, will have faced 11 of them as opposing head coaches or assistants. (AP Photo/Wade Payne) FILE -- This is a March 21, 2009, file photo showing Tennessee coach Pat Summitt watching her team practice for the women's NCAA college basketball tournament, in Bowling Green, Ky. Summitt thinks her players learned an important lesson from last season's worst finish in school history. The Tennessee coach now wants her team back on the NCAA championship path. (AP Photo/Ed Reinke, File) Tennessee coach Pat Summitt talks to Kamiko Williams (4) late in the second half during their NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2010, at the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, S.C. Tennessee won 60-55. (AP Photo/Mary Ann Chastain) Tennessee Athletic Director Dave Hart, left, stands with head coach emeritus Pat Summitt, third from left, her mother Hazel Head, seated, and future daughter-in-law AnDe Ragsdale as a banner in Summitt's honor was raised before an NCAA college basketball game between the Tennessee and the Notre Dame on Monday, Jan. 28, 2013, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne) Tennessee coach Pat Summitt responds to a question during an Oklahoma City Regional NCAA women's basketball tournament news conference, Monday, March 31, 2008, in Oklahoma City. Tennessee will play Texas A&M in the regional final, Tuesday. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston) Tennessee's coach coach Pat Summitt, left, runs her teams practice session for the NCAA women's basketball tournament first round games in Pittsburgh, Saturday, March 17, 2007. Tennessee plays Drake on Sunday. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) (Photo: Ackermann PR) Latest Galleries PHOTOS: Knox County sports complex vandalism

PHOTOS: Knox County sports complex vandalism

PHOTOS: Knox County sports complex vandalism

PHOTOS: Knox County sports complex vandalism

PHOTOS: Andrew Johnson Building

PHOTOS: Drug dealer sentenced to 20 years

PHOTOS: Karns house fire

PHOTOS: East Tennessee runners in the Boston Marathon

PHOTOS: East Tennessee runners in the Boston Marathon

PHOTOS: Knoxville police officer fixes child’s bike