21st Century Fox: Bill O’Reilly won’t return to Fox News

NEW YORK (WATE) — 21st Century Fox confirmed that Fox News Channel personality Bill O’Reilly will lose his job following accusations he harassed women.

Wednesday, Fox News issued a statement saying, “After a thorough and careful review of the allegations, the Company and Bill O’Reilly have agreed that Bill O’Reilly will not be returning to the Fox News Channel.” The New York Times reported April 2 that five women had been paid a total of $13 million to keep quiet about unpleasant encounters with O’Reilly, who has denied any wrongdoing.

Meanwhile, on vacation in Rome Wednesday, O’Reilly shook Pope Francis’ hand. He had been scheduled to return from a vacation next Monday.

For two decades O’Reilly has ruled the “no spin zone” with cable news’ most popular show, and his ratings had never been higher.