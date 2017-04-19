21st Century Fox: Bill O’Reilly won’t return to Fox News

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published: Updated:
Bill O'Reilly
FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2015 file photo, host Bill O'Reilly of "The O'Reilly Factor" on the Fox News Channel, poses for photos in the set in New York. There was no immediate response from Bill O'Reilly's bosses Wednesday, April 19, 2017, to escalating reports that the Fox News Channel personality will lose his job following accusations he had harassed women. New York magazine said that Rupert Murdoch and his sons James and Lachlan, who run Fox parent 21st Century Fox, had decided that O'Reilly was out and executives were planning the exit. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

NEW YORK (WATE) — 21st Century Fox confirmed that Fox News Channel personality Bill O’Reilly will lose his job following accusations he harassed women.

Wednesday, Fox News issued a statement saying, “After a thorough and careful review of the allegations, the Company and Bill O’Reilly have agreed that Bill O’Reilly will not be returning to the Fox News Channel.” The New York Times reported April 2 that five women had been paid a total of $13 million to keep quiet about unpleasant encounters with O’Reilly, who has denied any wrongdoing.

Meanwhile, on vacation in Rome Wednesday, O’Reilly shook Pope Francis’ hand. He had been scheduled to return from a vacation next Monday.

For two decades O’Reilly has ruled the “no spin zone” with cable news’ most popular show, and his ratings had never been higher.

