Vols Softball ranked top-10 in the nation

The team is currently on a nation-best 18-game win-streak with a sweep of now No. 12 Alabama over the weekend.

By Published:
Courtesy: UTSports

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Tennessee softball is ranked No. 9 according to the Top-25 poll released today from ESPN.

The team is currently on a nation-best 18-game win streak with a sweep of now No. 12 Alabama over the weekend. The USA Today/NFCA Coaches poll has the Vols at No. 11. Both polls have Tennessee making the highest jump of the week.

Three SEC teams are ranked in the top-10 in the ESPN.com/USA Softball poll; including No. 1 Florida, No. 4 Texas A&M and No. 7 Auburn.

Tennessee begins a series on the road at LSU on Friday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s