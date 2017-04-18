Vols Softball ranked top-10 in the nation

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Tennessee softball is ranked No. 9 according to the Top-25 poll released today from ESPN.

The team is currently on a nation-best 18-game win streak with a sweep of now No. 12 Alabama over the weekend. The USA Today/NFCA Coaches poll has the Vols at No. 11. Both polls have Tennessee making the highest jump of the week.

Three SEC teams are ranked in the top-10 in the ESPN.com/USA Softball poll; including No. 1 Florida, No. 4 Texas A&M and No. 7 Auburn.

Tennessee begins a series on the road at LSU on Friday.