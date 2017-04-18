Vigil planned Tuesday night for missing Claiborne County student

Related Coverage Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office searches for missing woman

HARROGATE (WATE) – People are gathering Tuesday night at Lincoln Memorial University to keep hope alive and raise awareness for a missing student.

It’s been 12 days since Veronica Casciato, 48, was last seen. Claiborne County deputies say she disappeared on April 6. Her daughter said she was on her way to Asheville, North Carolina, for a concert, but never turned up. She was last seen around noon that day leaving LMU’s Harrogate campus.

A vigil is planned for 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. A friend organizing the event says it’s not like Casciato to just disappear.

“It’s not like her at all. I know she’s very close with her daughter. She’s close with her sister. I talked to her the day before she went missing and it just came out of nowhere. It’s not like her at all,” said friend and classmate Rachel Washam.

Deputies believe she may be driving a white 2010 Toyota Corolla with an LMU decal on the rear window and a Sevier County license plate with number 1D6-GR8.

Anyone with information is asked to call (423) 626-3385.