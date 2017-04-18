TVA CEO: Coal plants not reopening under Trump

Associated Press Published:
TVA Headquarters in Downtown Knoxville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The CEO of the nation’s biggest public utility says the agency isn’t going to reopen coal-fired power plants under President Donald Trump.

In an interview Tuesday, Tennessee Valley Authority CEO Bill Johnson said he thinks very little will change for the federal utility under Trump.

Johnson says TVA’s retirement of coal plants was the cheapest way to serve customers. He said natural gas prices, not regulation, devastated the coal industry.

Trump, who has called for coal’s comeback, has begun repealing President Barack Obama-era regulations aimed at coal.

By May, Trump can fill five of nine TVA board slots to establish a new majority. The U.S. Senate confirms them.

Johnson said TVA hasn’t had direct discussions with the administration about the agency’s direction or been invited to meet top administration officials yet.

