New Market fire chief indicted on theft charges

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:
(Photo: New Market Fire Department)

NEW MARKET (WATE) – An East Tennessee fire department chief was indicted by a grand jury.

New Market Fire Department Chief Morris Franklin Soloman faces charges for an unauthorized exercise of official power, tax evasion and theft.

Investigators believe the acts were committed between July 15, 2014 and October 7, 2016. According to the indictment, the suspect is believed to have taken at least $1,000 from the department.

For the latest news, weather and video, download the WATE 6 On Your Side app. 

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s