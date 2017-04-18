New Market fire chief indicted on theft charges

NEW MARKET (WATE) – An East Tennessee fire department chief was indicted by a grand jury.

New Market Fire Department Chief Morris Franklin Soloman faces charges for an unauthorized exercise of official power, tax evasion and theft.

Investigators believe the acts were committed between July 15, 2014 and October 7, 2016. According to the indictment, the suspect is believed to have taken at least $1,000 from the department.

