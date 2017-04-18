Knoxville soccer tournament to help cancer patient

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A Knoxville soccer tournament will raise money to help an East Tennessee family this weekend.

The Knoxville Kickin’ Cancer Soccer Tournament will be at Cool Sports starting at 8 a.m. on April 22. A committee will choose what family will benefit from the proceeds, which will provide care and cancer treatment.

There will be two divisions: coed open competitive and coed recreational.

All games will be six versus six, with two women and 4 men playing for each team. Games will last 30 minutes with a minimum of three games per team. Teams can have a roster of no more than 12 players.

For more information, contact Jenny Pleasant, 865-207-3573.