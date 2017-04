KNOXVILLE (WATE) – History and opera fans can watch the Knoxville Opera take on the story of Mary Queen of Scots.

The opera tells the story of cousins Mary Queen of Scots and Elizabeth I battling for power. Rochelle Bard and Catherine Daniel star in the show.

The show is on April 28 at 7:30 p.m. and April 30 at 2:30 p.m. at the Tennessee Theatre. Tickets are available online.