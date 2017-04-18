Karns home a total loss after fire

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A large home in the Karns community was completely destroyed after a fire.

The fire was reported at 10133 Wolf Den Road at around 7:07 a.m. Monday. All residents made it out safely, but the home is a total loss, according to Captain Luke Greenwell with Karns Volunteer Fire Department

Captain Greenwell said the flames went through the garage to the second and third floors. He said there was some initial discussion that the fire may ahve started in the garage, but the cause is still under investigation.

PHOTOS: Karns house fire

 

