Jefferson City man indicted for coming at officers with knife

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:
James Rose (source: TBI)

JEFFERSON CITY (WATE) – A Jefferson City man has been indicted after an incident last December that led to him being shot by a police officer.

James Rose, 56, was indicted by a grand jury last week on two counts of aggravated assault. He was arrested Tuesday.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says on December 23, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a home on Cora Road in Jefferson City after receiving a report of a disturbance. One person had been cut with a knife.

When officers entered, they said Rose came at them with a knife. One of the deputies fired shots at Rose. He was taken to the hospital and treated for his injuries.

Rose is being held in the Jefferson County jail on $30,000 bond.

