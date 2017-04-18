East Tennessee thrift store giving away designer wedding gown

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – East Tennessee brides have the opportunity to win a designer wedding gown.

The Common Cause Thrift Store Outlet is hosting an essay contest to give away a Mori Lee wedding gown.

The bride’s future partner must write a letter that says why the bride should receive the gown. Store employees will read the letters and vote on a winner, who will be announced June 1.

The gown was donated to the store by Clothe My Children, a non-profit.

The contest is open to any couples getting married in 2017 after June 1. The store says gender and sexual orientation are not a factor.

For more information on contest rules, visit the store’s website.