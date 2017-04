(WATE) – East Tennessee native Dolly Parton was nominated for a Webby Award

Pentatonix and Parton’s “Jolene” ¬†received a nomination for the viral video category. The music video is competing against a “Jimmy Kimmel Live” sketch featuring “Back to the Future” cast members, the #MoreThanMean campaign, “The Viral Experiment” and a Comedy Central live Facebook video.

Fans can help the music video win by voting online. Voting ends Thursday.