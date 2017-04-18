Crew control house fire in West Knoxville

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Crews responded to a house fire in West Knoxville Tuesday morning.
The fire happened at a home at 10133 Wolf Den Lane. Firefighters say the fire started in the garage and spread to the house.
There is no more information at this time.
