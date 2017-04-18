Crew control house fire in West Knoxville

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:
(Photo: David Killebrew/WATE)

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Crews responded to a house fire in West Knoxville Tuesday morning.

The fire happened at a home at 10133 Wolf Den Lane. Firefighters say the fire started in the garage and spread to the house.

There is no more information at this time.

For the latest news, weather and video, download the WATE 6 On Your Side app. 

Crew control house fire in West Knoxville

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s