Bats discovered at Jefferson County school

DANDRIDGE (WATE) – Officials at a Jefferson County middle school admitted they had a “bat issue” Tuesday after four bats flew into vents and into classrooms.

One of the bats was found dead inside Maury Middle School in Dandridge just after spring break, while the other three were captured and released.

School officials say an employee had an encounter with one of the bats, but they don’t believe anyone was bitten.

Contact your local health department:

Knox County – Connie Cronley (865) 215-5090

Anderson, Blount, Campbell, Claiborne, Cocke, Grainger, Hamblen, Jefferson, Loudon, Scott, Sevier and Union Counties – (865) 546-9221

Carter, Greene, Hancock, Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi and Washington Counties – (423) 979-3200