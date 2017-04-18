Are fish safe during lightning storms?

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – WATE 6 On Your Side viewer Robert Brasington recently asked if fish were impacted by lightning strikes during thunderstorms. The answer is yes and no.

There are a couple of things working in their favor. Firstly, lightning doesn’t strike over water as often, but if it does strike, it’s connecting opposite charges. Positive charges on the water stay along the surface, spreading the force outward, not downward.

The top of the water near the surface is a great conductor. If the fish are near the surface of the water, they could be impacted by the lightning, but most fish stay lower.

Thunder can actually be dangerous to fish as well, as the shockwaves have been known to make cod go deaf.