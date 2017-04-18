2 dogs, bird saved from Knoxville structure fire

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A structure caught on fire Tuesday morning in Knoxville.

Knoxville firefighters responded to the fire at 1136 Massachusetts Avenue around 10:40 a.m. The two-story triplex had two lower units occupied.

One of the residents did not know there was a fire on the above floor. Crews forced entry to evacuate the man.

Two dogs and a pet bird were also evacuated from the building.

Crews say the fire started in an unoccupied unit upstairs.

There were no reported injuries.

