WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Oh, deer! The Westerville, Ohio, police caught some pretty intense video responding to a fight in progress call.

Video captured by a Westerville police officer’s dash cam shows two deer fighting in the street.

As the officer comes around the corner, the deer can be seen running into the street before raising their hooves in combat.

The two then quickly run into the woods and off screen.

No information was available if either deer was arrested in the incident.