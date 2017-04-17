Truck flips after crashing on I-75N in Knoxville

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:
(Photo: David Killebrew/WATE)

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A truck crashed on Interstate-75N in Knoxville Monday.

The truck flipped after crashing near exit 3. Right lanes were blocked.

There is no more information at this time.

For the latest news, weather and video, download the WATE 6 On Your Side app. 

Truck flips after crashing on I-75N in Knoxville

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s