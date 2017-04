KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Several gunshots were fired in a Downtown Knoxville parking garage Sunday night.

The Knoxville Police Department says the shooting happened at the State Street Garage at 500 State Street around 11:31 p.m.

Investigators found shell casings on the third level. One parked vehicle was struck.

No injuries were reported.

Witnesses say three vehicles left the garage after the shooting, however, it is unknown if they were connected.