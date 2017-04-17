Restaurants, stores offer Tax Day freebies

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A number of restaurants and stores are offering deals or freebies Tuesday in honor of tax day. These are all national deals and you should check with your local location to make sure they are taking part.

Restaurants

Arby’s – Free curly fries on Tax Day

Free curly fries on Tax Day Bonefish Grill – $5 Bang Bang Shrimp after 4 p.m. in select locations

$5 Bang Bang Shrimp after 4 p.m. in select locations Bravo Cucina Italiana – Mention “Tax-Free Tax Day” for a sales tax-free meal

Mention “Tax-Free Tax Day” for a sales tax-free meal Brixx Wood Fired Pizza – After 5 p.m., you can purchase two entrees and get two free entrees

– After 5 p.m., you can purchase two entrees and get two free entrees Chili’s – $6 blueberry and pineapple margaritas

– $6 blueberry and pineapple margaritas Chuck E Cheese – Buy any large pizza, get one free large cheese pizza.

– Buy any large pizza, get one free large cheese pizza. Cinnabon – Two free Classic Bites

– Two free Classic Bites Dickey’s Barbecue Pit – Free dessert with $10 purchase

– Free dessert with $10 purchase Firehouse Subs –Free medium sub with purchase of a medium or large sub, chips, and a medium drink

–Free medium sub with purchase of a medium or large sub, chips, and a medium drink Godfather’s Pizza – Large one-topping pizza with Monkey Bread for $10.40

– Large one-topping pizza with Monkey Bread for $10.40 Great American Cookies – Free Birthday Cake cookie

– Free Birthday Cake cookie Hooters – 20 boneless wings for $4.18 or free kids meal with a $10 purchase.

– 20 boneless wings for $4.18 or free kids meal with a $10 purchase. Logan’s Roadhouse – Buy one, get one free entree

– Buy one, get one free entree McDonald’s – Call your local McDonald’s to find out what Tax Day deals are being offered. Deals may include: Buy one, get one Big Mac or Quarter Pounder with cheese for $0.01, $0.15, or $0.25 Free small French fries Hamburger for $0.59

– Call your local McDonald’s to find out what Tax Day deals are being offered. Deals may include: Noodles & Company – $4 off an online order of $10 or more

– $4 off an online order of $10 or more Papa John’s – Large pizza with up to three toppings and a two-liter soft drink for $10.40

– Large pizza with up to three toppings and a two-liter soft drink for $10.40 Papa Murphy’s – Two Take ‘N’ Bake Pizzas for $10.40

– Two Take ‘N’ Bake Pizzas for $10.40 P.F. Chang’s – 20% off takeout

– 20% off takeout Pizza Hut – 30% off online orders

– 30% off online orders Quiznos – As a Quiznos Toasty Points member, you can enjoy 10.40% off your purchase. If you are a new member, you can get a free four-inch sub when you download the app

– As a Quiznos Toasty Points member, you can enjoy 10.40% off your purchase. If you are a new member, you can get a free four-inch sub when you download the app Schlotzsky’s – Free small Original sandwich with purchase of a 32-ounce fountain drink and chips

– Free small Original sandwich with purchase of a 32-ounce fountain drink and chips Sonic – Half priced drinks and slushies all day

– Half priced drinks and slushies all day Sonny’s BBQ – Half priced rib dinner

Retail

Barnes and Noble – 10% off any order

– 10% off any order Dollar General – 10% off any order

– 10% off any order French Toast –40% off any order

–40% off any order J.Crew Factory – 50% off any order, plus free shipping

– 50% off any order, plus free shipping Kohl’s – 15% off orders over $10, plus free shipping 10% off orders over $75, plus free shipping; extra 15% off home items

– 15% off orders over $10, plus free shipping 10% off orders over $75, plus free shipping; extra 15% off home items Lord & Taylor – 30% off any order

– 30% off any order Macy’s – Up to 60% off, plus free shipping on orders $49+

– Up to 60% off, plus free shipping on orders $49+ Neiman Marcus – Extra 20% off sale items

– Extra 20% off sale items Payless Shoes – 15% off any order

– 15% off any order Saks Fifth Avenue – Up to 80% off any order

Travel & Service Offers

JetBlue – You could win a free, one-way flight if you owe taxes this year.

– You could win a free, one-way flight if you owe taxes this year. Office Depot & Office Max – Get five pounds of document shredding for free

– Get five pounds of document shredding for free Planet Fitness – Free hydromassage

– Free hydromassage Staples – Print a coupon for up to two pounds of document shredding for free

Kerry Sherin, Offers.com, contributed to this report.