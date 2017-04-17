Restaurants, stores offer Tax Day freebies

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A number of restaurants and stores are offering deals or freebies Tuesday in honor of tax day. These are all national deals and you should check with your local location to make sure they are taking part.
Restaurants
- Arby’s – Free curly fries on Tax Day
- Bonefish Grill – $5 Bang Bang Shrimp after 4 p.m. in select locations
- Bravo Cucina Italiana – Mention “Tax-Free Tax Day” for a sales tax-free meal
- Brixx Wood Fired Pizza – After 5 p.m., you can purchase two entrees and get two free entrees
- Chili’s – $6 blueberry and pineapple margaritas
- Chuck E Cheese – Buy any large pizza, get one free large cheese pizza.
- Cinnabon – Two free Classic Bites
- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit – Free dessert with $10 purchase
- Firehouse Subs –Free medium sub with purchase of a medium or large sub, chips, and a medium drink
- Godfather’s Pizza – Large one-topping pizza with Monkey Bread for $10.40
- Great American Cookies – Free Birthday Cake cookie
- Hooters – 20 boneless wings for $4.18 or free kids meal with a $10 purchase.
- Logan’s Roadhouse – Buy one, get one free entree
- McDonald’s – Call your local McDonald’s to find out what Tax Day deals are being offered. Deals may include:
- Buy one, get one Big Mac or Quarter Pounder with cheese for $0.01, $0.15, or $0.25
- Free small French fries
- Hamburger for $0.59
- Noodles & Company – $4 off an online order of $10 or more
- Papa John’s – Large pizza with up to three toppings and a two-liter soft drink for $10.40
- Papa Murphy’s – Two Take ‘N’ Bake Pizzas for $10.40
- P.F. Chang’s – 20% off takeout
- Pizza Hut – 30% off online orders
- Quiznos – As a Quiznos Toasty Points member, you can enjoy 10.40% off your purchase. If you are a new member, you can get a free four-inch sub when you download the app
- Schlotzsky’s – Free small Original sandwich with purchase of a 32-ounce fountain drink and chips
- Sonic – Half priced drinks and slushies all day
- Sonny’s BBQ – Half priced rib dinner
Retail
- Barnes and Noble – 10% off any order
- Dollar General – 10% off any order
- French Toast –40% off any order
- J.Crew Factory – 50% off any order, plus free shipping
- Kohl’s – 15% off orders over $10, plus free shipping 10% off orders over $75, plus free shipping; extra 15% off home items
- Lord & Taylor – 30% off any order
- Macy’s – Up to 60% off, plus free shipping on orders $49+
- Neiman Marcus – Extra 20% off sale items
- Payless Shoes – 15% off any order
- Saks Fifth Avenue – Up to 80% off any order
Travel & Service Offers
- JetBlue – You could win a free, one-way flight if you owe taxes this year.
- Office Depot & Office Max – Get five pounds of document shredding for free
- Planet Fitness – Free hydromassage
- Staples – Print a coupon for up to two pounds of document shredding for free
Kerry Sherin, Offers.com, contributed to this report.