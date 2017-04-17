ORNL Federal Credit Union hosting free shred day

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – If you missed out on the Free Shred Day at WATE 6 On Your Side and still have documents that need to be destroyed, another event is coming up to help.

ORNL Federal Credit Union is hosting a community Shred Day event on Saturday, April 22, from 9 a.m. to noon, or until the trucks are full. Being a member of the credit union is not required.

People can bring up to three boxes 24” x 12” x 10” or smaller, or three 13-gallon trash bags to the Farragut branch at 11405 Municipal Center Drive or the Oak Ridge branch at 221 S. Rutgers Avenue.