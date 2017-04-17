Knoxville salon offers gender-neutral pricing

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – At Salon Absinthe in Knoxville, pricing for men’s and women’s haircuts is no longer based on gender, but instead, the time and complexity of the cut.

“Gender has been so stereotyped in our minds that this is what a women is, and this is what a man is. A woman is supposed to have long hair. A man is supposed to have short hair.” said Lillith Vaughn, a beautician at Salon Absinthe.

The salon’s owner, Scarlet Strange, was inspired to keep pricing fair. Vaughn says it didn’t make sense to charge women with pixie-cuts the same price as women with long hair.

Before every appointment, stylists will consult with the client about what they want done. Based on that conversation, pricing varies.

“It’s 2017. It’s not really like that anymore. You can have whatever hair your want, whatever gender you are or want to identify as.” said Vaughn.

Salon Absinthe is located at 7425 S. Northshore Drive.