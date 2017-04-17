Knoxville restaurants take part in Humane Society fundraiser

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:
(WRIC)

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Animal lovers are invited to dine out at some of Knoxville’s best restaurants on Tuesday to support the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley.

When diners eat breakfast, lunch, dinner or have drinks at one of the participating restaurants as part of Paws on the Table, 15 percent of their purchase will go to HSTV and their efforts. The event is designed to help provide life-saving care for homeless vats and dogs.

The event runs all day on Tuesday, April 18.

More online: The Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley

Participating restaurants:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s